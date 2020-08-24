Advertisement

Fires impact wineries

Varaison VIneyards
Varaison VIneyards(kkco)
By Stacy Rasmussen
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 6:15 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Varaison Vineyards and Winery has been impacted by the Pine Gulch and Grizzly Creek Fires.

The fires have affected them in multiple ways. Having I-70 closed has taken a tole economically on their business because it takes away a lot of their traveling guests.

Another way that the fires have impacted them is that the smoke can get on the grapes and ruin them.

Ron West, who is the owner and wine master at Varaison said, “The riper the grape, the more sugar we have and the smoke tends to stick to that sugar and we bring it in to fermentation and that can be a major problem.”

This means that the smoke can potentially ruin a whole batch of grapes. West explained that this is a common problem for places that have fires regularly, but they have never had to deal with it.

The winery is keeping a close eye on the grapes to make sure that they are healthy enough to use.

