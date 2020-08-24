Advertisement

Celebration held for Grand Junction Fire Station 6

Fire Crews celebrated the progress of the future Grand Junction Fire Station 6 on Monday.
Fire Crews celebrated the progress of the future Grand Junction Fire Station 6 on Monday.(GJFD)
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:32 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Fire Crews celebrated the progress of the future Grand Junction Fire Station 6 on Monday.

Because of COVID-19, Grand Junction Fire wasn’t able to have a groundbreaking for the new station, but today they celebrated all the hard work that has gone into the construction of the facility.

Fire station 6 will be the only fire station north of Patterson Road. It’s the first of two other stations to come from a ballot initiative on public safety passed last April. The new station will have unique features that keep firefighters’ health in mind including extra cancer prevention designs inside.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Wildfires burn nearly 200,000 acres across Colorado

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Four wildfires across Colorado have burned nearly 200,000 acres as the state battles through a historic drought.

News

Largest fires on record in Colorado history

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Calvin Corey
The Pine Gulch Fire is moving on up the list of Colorado's largest fires, and currently is the second-largest in the state's history.

Latest News

News

Outdoor seating headed to downtown Fruita amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Fruita will begin construction on their new downtown outside seating project on Thursday.

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

News

Containment nears 50% on Pine Gulch Fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Firefighters have improved containment of the Pine Gulch Fire as crews last mapped the second-largest blaze in state history at 133,783 acres with 44% containment.

News

Mesa County declares local disaster emergency in reponse to Pine Gulch Fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
The Chair of the Board of Mesa County Commissioners declared a formal local disaster emergency in response to the Pine Gulch Fire.

News

Armed “anarchists” descend on Denver Police headquarters

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
City officials say dozens of armed “anarchists” descended on the Denver Police Headquarters late Saturday and damaged buildings, set fires and injured an officer

News

I-70 reopens, Grizzly Creek Fire now 33% contained

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
I-70 opened back up on Monday morning after being closed for nearly two weeks between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum.