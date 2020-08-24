Mesa County declares local disaster emergency in reponse to Pine Gulch Fire

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Monday, the Chair of the Board of Mesa County Commissioners declared a formal local disaster emergency in response to the Pine Gulch Fire.

This declaration will allow Mesa County to be able to use available emergency funding sources to the consequences of the fire.

“This declaration is not indicating that we have massive flames bearing down on Grand Junction. It’s putting us in a position where we can access additional local, state, and federal resources for Mesa County and use whatever resources necessary to mitigate risk and respond to the aftermath of the Pine Gulch Fire.”

The fire has now burned over 129,000 acres and is the second-largest fire in Colorado history.

To view the full declaration, head here: https://onbase.mesacounty.us/OnBaseAgendaOnline/Meetings/ViewMeeting?id=836&doctype=1

