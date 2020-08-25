25 households evacuated in total from the Pine Gulch Fire

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Though the Pine Gulch Fire is significantly more contained than it has been at 44%, but there are people who are still displaced from their homes.

Evacuee, Bill Noble told us he got his pre-evacuation order with a spotlight shined through his bedroom window at 1:30 AM.

There has been no damage to his home so far. he says he’s grateful for all that the firefighters are doing to keep him safe.

“Everything seems to be good—they did just a marvelous job of setting up a sprinkler system, they put in fire suppressant, fire retardant—flame retardant, they clean things up around the place that were fire danger,” says Noble.

25 households in total were evacuated from the fire and one primary residence was destroyed along with 4 minor structures.

907 people are still working on the fire. Conditions are being checked daily to see if people can go back into their homes.

The lack of heat activity on the eastern side of the fire for about 10 to 12 days, prompted the increase in containment percentage.

The Mesa County Sheriff Posse has livestock space for evacuees’ in-need.

