Bear released back into the wild after recovering from injuries in wildfire

DURANGO, Colo. (KKCO) - A bear that was injured in the East Canyon Fire in June near Durango is all healed up and was released back into the wild on Monday.

The bear sustained major burns to his paws and spent the last few months preparing to get back into the wild. On June 16, firefighters assigned to the fire called Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officers to the scene after spotting the bear. When the officers arrived and approached the bear it did not move, indicating that it was hurt badly. Officers used a tranquilizer on the bear and then loaded it up and transferred it to a rehabilitation facility in Del Norte, Colorado.

The bear was kept in a concrete pen while recovering to assure that the wounds would stay clean. (CPW)

This was taken the day the CPW officers loaded the bear up and took it to the rehabilitation facility. (CPW)

“He was a good patient,” said Michael Sirochman, veterinary technician and manager of the Frisco Creek facility where he was held. “He’s now about the weight he should be for a two-year-old bear and is in good shape for going into the fall.”

CPW released the bear nearby to where it was found, and after briefly hesitating and sniffing its new ground, it jumped out of the container in the back of the truck and dashed into the thick cover of the aspen forest.

CPW says they put no tracking device on the bear, and it’s on its own.

