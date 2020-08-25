Advertisement

District 51 reopens schools with the help of Mesa County Health Department

Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:41 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - District 51 has officially gone back to school despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the D51 superintendent, the first week of school has been a success and new protocols were put in place in order to limit the exposure of COVID-19.

Although they are very aware that an outbreak could happen, the Mesa County Health Department is optimistic that it will not. Jeff Kuhr said, “I don’t expect to see an increase. I do know their are higher risk situations but as long as everybody is doing what is laid out by the school as far as policies and procedures go. If everybody follows those, then I think we should be good.”

One of the ways they are trying to limit the spread is by doing more rapid testing. Instead of having to wait days for results, the rapid test gives results in 20 minutes.

The school is partnering with the health department in order to use rapid testing when it is necessary for teachers and students.

