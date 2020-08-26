Advertisement

Grizzly Creek Fire 61% contained

The interstate is back open and crews have been successful in gaining more containment of the fire
The fire has burned over 32,000 acres since starting on August 10.
By Calvin Corey
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 2:04 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO)- The Grizzly Creek Fire is now 61% contained, up from 44% on Tuesday.

Crews will be in the No Name drainage on the west end of the fire, as well as the north end of the fire that remains uncontained. The Alaska Incident Management Team says that there was little to no fire growth on Tuesday. This team took over command of the fire earlier this week.

The fire has burned 32,302 acres since starting on August 10, and after being closed for more than two weeks, I-70 was able to open back up to travelers between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum on Monday. Travelers can expect slower speeds around the fire area, and the road could close if adverse weather hits the area.

806 total personnel are working the fire and crews are still working to figure out how the blaze started.

On Tuesday, crews walked into the Hanging Lake National Natural Landmark to identify hazard trees that need to be removed. Crews reported no smoke in the area.

Crews are working to get more containment on the northern portion of the fire.
Road closures in the area include:

Forest Service Road 400

Eagle Thomasville Road

Cottonwood Pass Road

Coffee Pot Road

Transfer Trail

Clintetop Mesa roads

Many surrounding White River National Forest and BLM roads

You can find up to date evacuation orders on the Garfield County website: https://www.garfield-county.com/ and the Eagle County website: http://www.ecemergency.org/

The official cause of the fire has not been determined, but the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office says it could have been from a blowout tire, or from chains dragging on the interstate.

We will continue to update this article.

