One dead following crash at intersection of Hwy 6&50 and Independent Ave

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Just before 6:00, a motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash Wednesday morning at the intersection of Highway 50 and Independent Avenue.

Police tell us the motorcycle was driven by an adult male who was headed westbound on 6&50 and then struck the side of a car who was turning from eastbound 6&50 to go northbound on Independent Avenue.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, and excessive speed is being investigated as a possible factor.

The Mesa County Coroner will be responsible for the identification of the deceased after the proper notifications have been made.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.