Pine Gulch Fire burn area under a Flash Flood Warning

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Flash Flood Warning has been issued over the Pine Gulch burn area until 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Thunderstorms in the area are producing heavy rainfall and roughly .25 to .50 inches of rain has already fallen. This could lead to flash flooding and debris flows. The area is susceptible to this because all of the vegetation that usually soaks it up has burned.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued over the PIne Gulch burn area. Tstorms are bringing heavy rain to the area which could lead to flooding & debris flows. This is an issue because the fire has burned up any vegetation that would've soaked up the rain. pic.twitter.com/mPQDE88Azo — KKCO 11 News (@KKCO11News) August 26, 2020

The Pine Gulch Fire has burned 135,920 acres since it started on July 31, making it the second-largest fire in Colorado history.

