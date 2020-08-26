Pine Gulch Fire only 1,840 acres short of becoming largest fire in state history

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Highway 139 was reopened on Tuesday evening after being shut down since last Wednesday. CDOT says to expect lower speeds and for possible future closure due to mudslides or other events. They also warn travelers to watch out for fire and emergency vehicles.

The Pine Gulch Fire is now 135,920 acres and is 47% contained. Over Tuesday night and into Wednesday, outflows winds entered the fire area and through drainages, but crews say that they did not significantly impact fire behavior or growth.

Operations in East Salt Creek in Division F have been highly successful according to the Type I Team managing the fire. Division F has been the part of the fire that has been most active in the past days.

Crews will be working in Division F to build fire lines to stop the fire's spread to the north. (Pine Gulch Fire Facebook Page)

Hotshot crews are working to create direct control lines at the fire’s edge in the bottom of East Salt Creek in an attempt to stop the fire’s spread north. With difficult terrain in this area, hand crews will be coordinating with air forces to accomplish this task.

Yesterday, smoke columns could be seen in the fire’s direction, and the team says that this was from pockets of unburned fuel burning well within the interior of the fire. The same could happen again on Wednesday.

After more than three weeks of burning, firefighters seem to be getting a handle on the blaze. Humidity is still sitting low in the teens, but it’s certainly better than two weeks ago when it was sitting in the single digits. However, fuels remain dry and receptive to burning and spotting.

The fire originally started by lightning on July 31. 907 total personnel are assigned to the fire, including 62 engines and 8 helicopters.

The fire is burning in both Garfield and Mesa Counties, and both have declared local disaster emergencies as they look to receive more resources to help combat the fire.

Senator Cory Gardner as well as Governor Jared Polis have both stopped in Grand Junction to visit the Incident Command Post of the Pine Gulch Fire. Last Friday, Governor Polis activated the Colorado National Guard to help aid firefighters in their efforts. The governor’s office said a BlackHawk helicopter crew is on standby in Gypsum to aid in search and rescue operations if the need arises.

Cory Gardner being briefed on the Pine Gulch Fire. (Twitter)

As the fire has moved north and west, new evacuations have been forced. The list of areas now includes:

4A Ridge Road (256)

Salt Wash (205)

King Road (258)

Clear Creek Road (211)

Carr Creek Road (207)

Kimball Creek Road (202)

Everything west of Douglas Pass (Highway 139) to Utah state line is under pre-evacuation orders

Road closures caused by the fire include:

Highway 139 between Mile Points 6 and 39,

Roan Creek Road (204) at North Dry Fork Road (200)

V 2/10 Road southwest of De Beque

Coal Canyon Road just past the Cameo Shooting Range

21 Road north of the BLM boundary

16 Road at V 8/10 Road

Q 5/10 Road is closed at 18 Road

On Thursday, the Bureau of Land Management announced closures for all areas north of the base of the Bookcliffs above Loma, Fruita, Grand Junction, and Palisade. A map of the closures is shown below.

All areas inside the red line will be closed off to the public. (BLM Colorado)

The ten largest wildfires in Colorado history according to the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center are:

Hayman Fire, 2002, Pike National Forest (137,760 acres)

Pine Gulch Fire, 2020, Bookcliffs area (135,920 acres)

Spring Creek Fire, 2018, Sangre de Cristo Mountains (108,045 acres)

High Park Fire, 2012, Roosevelt National Forest (87,284 acres)

Missionary Ridge Fire, 2002, Durango area (70,485 acres)

West Fork Fire, 2013, Wolf Creek area (58,570 acres)

416 Fire, 2018, Durango area (54,129 acres)

Papoose Fire, 2013, Creede area, (49,628 acres)

Bridger Fire, 2008, Pinon Canyon Maneuver Site (46,612 acres)

Last Chance Fire, 2012, Washington County (45,000 acres)

