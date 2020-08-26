Advertisement

Semi trailer fire shuts down Highway 50 near 32 Road

Westbound Highway 50 was shut down near 32 Road on Wednesday afternoon after a semi-truck became fully engulfed in flames.
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:52 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Westbound Highway 50 was shut down near 32 Road on Wednesday afternoon after a semi-trailer became fully engulfed in flames.

The call came in around 2:30. Crews do not know how the fire started, and the driver was treated at the scene. The truck was carrying a front end load and hay along with other equipment.

Lands End Fire and Grand Junction Fire responded to the incident.

