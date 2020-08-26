U.S.P.S. supporters gathered in opposition of Postmaster General DeJoy

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

United States Postal Service Union workers and their supporters rallied on Tuesday as part of their National Day of Action.

The group protested against U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy for slowing down mail services. They are worried about how his actions to slow things down will impact the election. U.S.P.S says they have enough capacity to handle mail volume during that time.

The groups also hopes to be better supported by the U.S. government, “we want them to stop dismantling the postal service, we want congress to stop defunding the postal service, and we don’t want them demonizing the postal workers,” says protestor and organizer Trisa Manon.

The postal service says they are on the path to financial stability. They have increased the timeliness of their transportation since DeJoy took office.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.