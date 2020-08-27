500 pounds of illegal marijuana plants found near Norwood

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant today and found approximately 500 pounds of large marijuana plants on a property near Norwood.

Deputies with the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) assisted the agency and says that the CBI also conducted a separate operation in Montrose County on Thursday morning.

The SMCSO reminded folks that growing marijuana is only legal with a state permit.

“Every business operating in our county needs to file proper state permits. People who refuse to follow these policies are going to get in trouble with the law,” states Sheriff Bill Masters.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.