Colorado House Republican minority leader along with activist look to overturn Polis’ mask mandate

DENVER (AP) - Colorado’s House Republican minority leader and a conservative activist are asking the state Supreme Court to overturn a mask-wearing order and other measures by Democratic Gov. Jared Polis intended to combat the coronavirus.

The Denver Post reports that Rep. Patrick Neville and Michelle Malkin’s lawsuit argues that Polis violated the Constitution’s separation of powers clauses by declaring a public emergency enabling Polis to issue a series of executive orders to confront the pandemic. The suit seeks to overturn several public health orders, including a state mandate requiring mask-wearing in certain public spaces.

Polis defended his actions in a statement.

