Standoff situation in Fort Collins resolved, two Oklahoma residents arrested

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Two residents from Oklahoma have been arrested after a standoff with police in a Fort Collins home on Thursday afternoon.

The incident began in southern Wyoming when a trooper believed a man and woman inside the vehicle were involved in a physical disturbance with each other while driving. The trooper initiated a traffic stop, but the two failed to stop and led police on a pursuit. During the pursuit, both the male and female passenger fired weapons at the pursuing troopers. No injuries were reported to the troopers. Wyoming State Patrol then alerted the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office of the pursuit headed south into Colorado on I-25. Sheriff Deputies then joined the pursuit.

The chase ended when the Oklahoma pair rammed through a closed garage door of a home in northern Fort Collins off of La Mesa Drive and East Douglas Road. This caused significant damage to the home according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies and troopers immediately set a perimeter around the home and the Larimer County Regional SWAT Team responded. The Oklahoma pair entered the home around noon. After many hours of negotiations, the Regional SWAT team was successful in convincing the man and woman to surrender. They came out of the home and were taken into custody at 6:30 p.m.

SWAT Operation in Ft. Collins Watch live as SWAT units attempt to make contact with two suspects who led authorities on a chase from Wyoming to Fort Collins, and then busted their way into this home. Posted by KKCO 11 News on Thursday, August 27, 2020

The two from Oklahoma were identified as Jesse Allan Spahr, 37, of Oklahoma City, and Katelyn Sidney Bohl, 27, of Edmond.

Both were booked into the Larimer County Jail with Attempted First Degree Murder of a Peace Officer and Attempted First Degree Assault. Spahr was also booked on gun and eluding charges. He also had an outstanding felony warrant out of Oklahoma.

