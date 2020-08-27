Advertisement

Suspects barricaded following police pursuit from Wyoming

Law enforcement is actively surrounding a house in Fort Collins after two suspects allegedly busted into the home.
Law enforcement is actively surrounding a house in Fort Collins after two suspects allegedly busted into the home.
By Calvin Corey
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 2:04 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After a police pursuit that started in Wyoming, two alleged suspects are now barricaded in a home in Larimer County.

The Larimer County SWAT Unit along with additional law enforcement are surrounding a house near East Douglas Road and La Mesa Drive near Highway 1.

It is unknown if anyone else is in the home.

SWAT Operation in Ft. Collins

Watch live as SWAT units attempt to make contact with two suspects who led authorities on a chase from Wyoming to Fort Collins, and then busted their way into this home.

Posted by KKCO 11 News on Thursday, August 27, 2020

Emergency alerts have been sent out to residents in the area to shelter-in-place.

Check back for updates.

