Suspects barricaded following police pursuit from Wyoming
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 2:04 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After a police pursuit that started in Wyoming, two alleged suspects are now barricaded in a home in Larimer County.
The Larimer County SWAT Unit along with additional law enforcement are surrounding a house near East Douglas Road and La Mesa Drive near Highway 1.
It is unknown if anyone else is in the home.
Emergency alerts have been sent out to residents in the area to shelter-in-place.
Check back for updates.
