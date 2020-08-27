Western Colorado Area Health Education Center hosts suicide prevention webinar

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

A suicide prevention webinar series for rural primary health care providers is being hosted by Western Colorado Area Health Education Center.

Western states have some of the highest suicide rates in the nation, including Colorado. Mesa County experienced an increase in deaths by suicide from 36 in 2015 to 52 in 2018.

The focus is on educating primary health care providers because of the lack of mental health care facilities in less-populated areas. Often times, people will turn to their primary care physician for help according to the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education.

Stress, greater access to firearms and a higher population of people less-inclined seek help are some of the leading causes for the high rates in those rural areas.

“Grand Junction, Mesa County area does suffer from some pretty high suicide numbers and the whole point of this webinar is to help facilities such as primary care practitioners implement policies to help get people, or keep people from falling through the cracks,” says Kirstie Aragon, event coordinator, Western Colorado Area Education Center.

If you or someone you know is struggling, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.