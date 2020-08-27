Advertisement

WHAT TO WATCH: Trump’s moment, Ivanka and Rudy Giuliani

The evening events start at 8:30 p.m. ET
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:32 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — President Donald Trump has popped up multiple times during this week's Republican National Convention, but his big moment is scheduled for Thursday night when he is to make his case for another four years in the White House.

Trump has used the week to cast doubt on the integrity of the November election, pardon a reformed felon and put a shiny veneer on his tough immigration policies by hosting a prime-time naturalization ceremony in the White House.

His supporters have slammed his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, and misrepresented his record, airbrushed the ongoing threat of the coronavirus pandemic, sketched a softer side of the brash New York billionaire, and saluted American symbols like “The Star-Spangled Banner” and Abraham Lincoln’s boyhood home.

And that was just three nights.

Though Republicans, like Democrats, were forced to make much of their convention virtual because of the coronavirus, the GOP has included limited in-person events, including Trump’s planned Thursday speech, which is expected to be attended by about 1,000 people.

What to watch on the fourth and final night of the Republican National Convention:

TRUMP

Trump is scheduled to accept his party’s renomination in an address from the White House South Lawn. The decision to give the speech from an elaborate stage in front of the Executive Mansion has attracted criticism from Democrats and ethics groups for mixing politics and official business. But the independent Office of Special Counsel has said holding it on the White House grounds does not violate federal law. Trump’s address is likely to be lengthy and list his second-term priorities, but it’s too soon to say if he’ll use the speech to broaden his appeal beyond his die-hard supporters. After he’s done, a fireworks show is expected to launch from the National Mall.

OUTSIDE EVENTS

Trump's convention is playing out against a backdrop of turbulent reality that he will have to decide how to address. The police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has sparked a new round of protests. Hurricane Laura is bearing down on the Gulf Coast, wildfires have ravaged California and the coronavirus is killing 1,000 Americans a day.

IVANKA

The president will be introduced by his daughter Ivanka Trump, the fourth of his five children to speak during the convention. (Only his teenage son, Barron, is not in the lineup.) She’s expected to focus on how he’s offered to help working families, draw contrasts between her father and Biden, and include personal anecdotes about her father’s decision-making. Her stories would follow an effort by organizers throughout the convention to try to portray a softer side of a president known for his abrasive and blunt demeanor.

RUDY

Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani is scheduled to help close out the convention. Giuliani is known for his tough-on-crime approach during his time as New York City’s mayor, something that dovetails with the law-and-order theme the GOP has been hammering during the week. Giuliani’s work for the president hasn’t been without controversy. Beyond the percussive rhetoric he’s used to support the president, his efforts to dig up scandal in Ukraine regarding Biden’s family were at the center of the president’s impeachment last year.

MAKE AMERICA ‘GREATNESS’

The theme for the final night of the convention is “Land of Greatness,” and the lineup will include GOP congressional leaders: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California. Republicans also will feature New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who switched from Democrat to Republican.

Other speakers include Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton; Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson; Dana White, president of the mixed martial arts organization Ultimate Fighting Championship; Alice Johnson, a criminal justice advocate whose drug crime sentence Trump commuted at the urging of celebrity Kim Kardashian; evangelist Rev. Franklin Graham; and Carl and Marsha Mueller, the parents of human rights activists Kayla Mueller, slain by Islamic State militants while being held in Syria.

BIDEN

The Democrat has laid low this week but he’s scheduled to appear at a virtual fundraiser Thursday. His running mate, Kamala Harris, also plans to give an address in Washington Thursday afternoon, hours before Trump takes the stage. Harris is scheduled to speak about the president’s “failures to contain COVID-19 and protect working families from the economic fallout,” according to the Biden campaign.

HOW TO WATCH

The program starts at 8:30 p.m. ET (a half-hour earlier than the Democratic convention last week) and runs through 11 p.m. ET. It’s available on the GOP convention’s social media channels and AT&T U-VERSE, Direct TV, Twitch, Youtube and Amazon Prime TV. CNN, C-SPAN, MSNBC and PBS will air the full prime-time presentation while ABC, CBS, Fox News Channel and NBC will air the final hour, from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Russia: No signs of crime in Navalny coma case so far

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Russian police on Thursday announced a preliminary probe into the circumstances of the sudden illness of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who fell into a coma last week following a suspected poisoning and amid growing pressure from Western officials to investigate.

National

Hurricane Laura blasts Gulf Coast with wind, rain and wall of seawater; first death reported

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Laura pounded the Gulf Coast for hours with ferocious wind, torrential rains and rising seawater as it roared ashore over southwestern Louisiana near the Texas border early Thursday, threatening the lives of people who didn’t evacuate.

Coronavirus

U.S. economy plunged an annualized 31.7% in second quarter

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. economy shrank at an alarming annual rate of 31.7% during the April-June quarter as it struggled under the weight of the viral pandemic, the government estimated Thursday. It was the sharpest quarterly drop on record.

National

Led by NBA, athletes again put focus on racial justice

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
While players and teams from baseball, the WNBA, MLS and tennis sat out their competitions Wednesday night, NBA players and coaches met for nearly three hours in a Disney hotel to determine next steps, including whether the season should continue.

Latest News

National

Fed: Rates to stay ultra-low even after inflation picks up

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The change signifies that the Fed is prepared to tolerate a higher level of inflation than it generally has in the past.

National

March on Washington: Symbolism and safety

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jacqueline Policastro and Natalie Grim
Organizers tell us how they plan to keep marchers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

National

March on Washington: Symbolism and safety

Updated: 1 hours ago

National

Hurricane Laura: Pieces of roof blow off casino

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Part of a roof blows off in Lake Charles, Louisiana during Hurricane Laura.

National

Kenosha protests peaceful after night of chaos and shootings

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, were mostly peaceful following the arrest of a 17-year-old accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a chaotic night of demonstrations and unrest.

Coronavirus

More than 1 million Americans file for unemployment, again

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Labor Department reported Thursday that the number of people seeking jobless aid last week dropped by 98,000 from 1.1 million the week before.