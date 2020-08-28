Advertisement

Lemonade stand raises money for local charities

trailhead clinic lemonade stand
trailhead clinic lemonade stand(kkco)
By Stacy Rasmussen
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:53 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -This week, Trailhead Clinic teamed up with Hilltop Family Resources to raise money for their car seat drive.

The clinic does a weekly free lemonade stand and any donations they receive, they will give to whatever charity they are partnering with that week.

They also match the donation amount up to 250 dollars.

They call this event Thirsty Thursdays. The Clinic loves this weekly event.

Carly Peterson, a physicians assistant from the clinic said, “these events are just a wonderful opportunity for Trailhead Clinics to give back to the community.”

