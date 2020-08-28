Pine Gulch Fire officially the largest fire in Colorado history

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Pine Gulch Fire is officially the largest fire recorded in Colorado history, with new mapping of the fire showing that it has burned 139,006 acres of land north of the Bookcliffs near Grand Junction.

Firefighters battling the Pine Gulch Fire now have 77% containment of the massive blaze, up from 53% on Thursday.

The fire has now been burning upwards of a month after sparking from lightning on July 31. Dry fuels energized by drought conditions have made this a beast of a fire, and over 900 total personnel from several states have been assigned to the fire. Since its start, numerous homes and cabins have been evacuated, but to date, the fire has only taken one structure, an old abandoned building. Firefighters have done a miraculous job of saving structures from this blaze.

Highway 139 shut down on August 19 after the fire grew by over 30,000 acres the night prior, but it has since reopened to traffic. Furthermore, smoke in the valley is finally starting to clear after weeks of not being able to see the surrounding plateaus and mountains, and ash falling from the sky has been nonexistent in the valley in the past week.

More containment was added to all sides of the fire on Thursday according to the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team. (Pine Gulch Fire)

The Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team says that the focus of the fire has switched from fire suppression to suppression repair; crews will be working to minimize the damage to soil, water, and other resources.

The fire has burned in both Garfield and Mesa Counties, and both have declared local disaster emergencies as they look to receive more resources to help combat the fire.

Senator Cory Gardner as well as Governor Jared Polis have both stopped in Grand Junction to visit the Incident Command Post of the Pine Gulch Fire. Last Friday, Governor Polis activated the Colorado National Guard to help aid firefighters in their efforts. The governor’s office said a BlackHawk helicopter crew is on standby in Gypsum to aid in search and rescue operations if the need arises.

Cory Gardner being briefed on the Pine Gulch Fire. (Twitter)

As the fire has moved north and west, new evacuations have been forced. The list of areas now includes:

4A Ridge Road (256)

Salt Wash (205)

King Road (258)

Clear Creek Road (211)

Carr Creek Road (207)

Kimball Creek Road (202)

Road closures caused by the fire include:

Roan Creek Road (204) at North Dry Fork Road (200)

V 2/10 Road southwest of De Beque

Coal Canyon Road just past the Cameo Shooting Range

21 Road north of the BLM boundary

16 Road at V 8/10 Road

Q 5/10 Road is closed at 18 Road

Last Thursday, the Bureau of Land Management announced closures for all areas north of the base of the Bookcliffs above Loma, Fruita, Grand Junction, and Palisade. A map of the closures is shown below.

All areas inside the red line will be closed off to the public. (BLM Colorado)

The ten largest wildfires in Colorado history according to the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center are:

Pine Gulch Fire, 2020, Bookcliffs area (139,006 acres)

Hayman Fire, 2002, Pike National Forest (137,760 acres)

Spring Creek Fire, 2018, Sangre de Cristo Mountains (108,045 acres)

High Park Fire, 2012, Roosevelt National Forest (87,284 acres)

Missionary Ridge Fire, 2002, Durango area (70,485 acres)

West Fork Fire, 2013, Wolf Creek area (58,570 acres)

416 Fire, 2018, Durango area (54,129 acres)

Papoose Fire, 2013, Creede area, (49,628 acres)

Bridger Fire, 2008, Pinon Canyon Maneuver Site (46,612 acres)

Last Chance Fire, 2012, Washington County (45,000 acres)

