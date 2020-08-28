Advertisement

Weather slows California wildfires; thousands allowed home

A fire-ravaged neighborhood is seen Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Boulder Creek, Calif., after the the CZU August Lightning Complex Fire passed by.
A fire-ravaged neighborhood is seen Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Boulder Creek, Calif., after the the CZU August Lightning Complex Fire passed by.(Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:55 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California wildfires were slowly being corralled Friday as cooler, humid weather and reinforcements aided firefighters and tens of thousands of people were allowed back home after days of death and destruction.

In the past two days, evacuation orders were lifted for at least 50,000 people in the San Francisco Bay Area and wine country, officials with the state fire agency, Cal Fire, said.

In heavily damaged areas, crews were working to restore electricity and water so more people could return to their homes.

Around the state, hundreds of wildfires — coming months earlier in the season than expected — have already killed at least seven people, burned more than 2,000 square miles (5,200 square kilometers) and pushed firefighter resources to the breaking point. Two are among the largest wildfires in recent state history.

At their peak, some 170,000 people were under evacuation orders.

But a heat wave eased this week, and in the past few days cooler, more humid weather patterns slowed the spread of three massive complexes of wildfires in Northern California.

In addition, personnel, aircraft and bulldozers have been arriving from other states and California National Guard troops have joined the fight, authorities said.

Evacuation orders for more than 20,000 people were lifted over the past 24 hours in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties, where a massive blaze caused by lightning was 26% surrounded, fire officials announced.

Three people reported missing in evacuation zones had been found, but there was a new report of one missing person, Santa Cruz County sheriff’s Chief Deputy Chris Clark said.

The fire has burned at least 554 homes but the tally could rise. Inspection teams were struggling to get into remote areas because bridges were damaged and roads blocked by fallen trees and power lines, fire officials said.

Some 52,000 people remained evacuated from that fire. Clark could not say exactly when they would be allowed back home.

Clark also reported that firefighters doing mop-up work and putting out spot fires around a golf course found an open tool box containing an apparent pipe bomb.

A bomb squad detonated the device and detectives were investigating, Clark said.

In the eastern San Francisco Bay Area, a fire that has burned in seven counties gained a relatively modest amount of ground — less than 1.6 square miles (4.1 square kilometers) — and was 35% surrounded.

Parts of Solano County and Lake County, north of San Francisco, began allowing people back home on Thursday. Solano opened additional areas Friday morning.

In the heart of wine country, evacuation orders in Napa and Sonoma counties were lifted Wednesday for about 35,000 people who had been told to leave after lightning ignited dozens of blazes more than a week ago.

Firefighters and utility workers were clearing areas for returning residents. Crews increased containment of the massive cluster of fires north of San Francisco to 35%. That fire complex, the site of five deaths, still threatened 30,500 homes and other buildings after destroying more than 1,000.

Cal Fire said there still was “extreme fire behavior” and portions of the three-pronged fire continued to advance in several directions.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

In a week of layoffs, MGM Resorts adds 18,000 more

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
MGM Resorts is laying off 18,000 people as an unchecked pandemic leaves economic scars across a broad swath of U.S. industries, particularly those that rely on healthy crowds of people.

National

Teen charged in Kenosha killings stalls return to Wisconsin

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A judge postponed a decision Friday on whether a 17-year-old should be returned to Wisconsin to face charges in the killing of two people on the streets of Kenosha during unrest following the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake.

National

Granddaughter of MLK speaks at March on Washington commemoration

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
Yolanda Renee King, the granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr., addresses the crowd on the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington.

National

Thousands gather at March on Washington commemorations

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
An estimated thousands have gathered Friday near the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, where the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his historic “I Have A Dream” address, a vision of racial equality that remains elusive for millions of Americans.

Latest News

National

Martin Luther King III: Choose chaos or community

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
Martin Luther King III speaks at the March on Washington commemoration.

National

Lute Olson, Hall of Fame coach, Arizona icon, dies at 85

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Lute Olson, the Hall of Fame coach who turned Arizona into a college basketball powerhouse, has died.

National

September’s full moon comes early in the month

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The corn moon rises Tuesday evening, reaching its peak Wednesday morning at 1:22 a.m. ET.

National

More than 750,000 still without power in Laura’s aftermath

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The remnants of Hurricane Laura unleashed heavy rain and twisters hundreds of miles inland from a path of death and mangled buildings along the Gulf Coast, and forecasters warn of new dangers as the tropical weather blows toward the Eastern Seaboard this weekend.

National

Caught on video: Car crashes into restaurant’s outdoor dining area in NY

Updated: 1 hour ago
One woman was hurt, and police are searching for the driver, who took off.

National

NBA playoffs resume Saturday as sides detail new commitments

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The sides said they would immediately establish a social justice coalition, made up of players, coaches and owners, that would focus on issues such as voting access and advocating for meaningful police and criminal justice reform.