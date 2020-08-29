BBQ and Guns Rally held at Cameo Shooting and Education Complex

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The rally took place on Saturday afternoon and was called the BBQ & Guns Rally.

This event had speakers, food, and allowed people to go shooting.

Some of the people in attendance were Lauren Boebert (Congressional Candidate), Ken Buck (Congressman and Colorado state GOP Chairman), and Cory Gardner (Senator).

Buck said that they picked the shooting range as the location because they are standing up for everyone’s second amendment rights. He also said that there is no better smell than the smell of gunpowder and barbecue.

Boebert was also excited to be at the shooting range. She said, “I hope that I have time to shoot. We are pretty jam packed in our schedule. We are going to see what we can squeeze in, and hopefully I can fire off a few rounds.”

