CMU students create an event to celebrate sobriety

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -A group of students partnered with the company S.AF.E to bring recognition to overdose awareness day which is coming up next week.

One of the goals of this sobriety event was to bring awareness to drug and alcohol addiction, especially on college campuses.

This event was partly inspired by the tragic death of one of the students friends.

“I unfortunately lost a friend to drinking and driving, and it was a big hit to all of us. Since then, we have all been much better about it” said Gabriela Pineda.

They tried to make this event as fun as possible to show that you can still have fun without being drunk

Pineda said that they tried to “bring awareness with games that are typically played on a college campus by drinking. Bear pong is a really big famous one, and we ended up getting buckets so it is a really fun way of saying you can play the same games, but sober.”

They also gave away t shirts and wristbands to remind the students that they can be sober if they choose to be.

