World War II veteran shares his story

Henry tells his story about being in World War II.
By Stacy Rasmussen
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:34 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The 75th anniversary of the end of world war II is coming up on September 2nd. Henry Wheeler sat down with us to tell us about the six years that he spent in the war.

He said, “I served from October 8th. I signed up in 1939 and coincidentally I was discharged on the 8th of October in 1945.”

Although he is proud of the time he spent in the war, it was not easy.

Henry explained that “they dropped two 500 pound bombs on the rear end of the ship, and the ship sank. I was in the water for 10 hours hanging on to debris.”

His favorite memory was meeting his wife. He ran into two girls who asked if they could write letters to him because they wanted to improve their english. Henry said, “so I picked Rachel, I liked her from the start.”

He just wants everyone to know about the war and what his generation went through. He even wrote his own book on his life story and his adventures in war.

Henry is currently 99 years old, but is turning 100 next month!

