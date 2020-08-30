Advertisement

Car accident leads to fatality

One fatality results in car accident
One fatality results in car accident(KKCO/KJCT)
By Paulina Aguilar
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 7:14 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - At about 10:00 am on Saturday, Colorado State Patrol responded to a car accident on I-70 at mile marker 68.

CSP says the vehicle with two passengers in it, was traveling eastbound and destructing the median. The vehicle overcorrected, rolled over and landed on the right side of the road about 50 feet from the pavement.

One passenger died on the scene and the other was transported to a hospital in Rifle. The progress of the second passenger is unknown.

The identities of the passengers have not been released. This is an on-going investigation.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vehicle found in the canal

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Paulina Aguilar
A stolen vehicle was found in the canal at 25 Rd.

News

World War II veteran shares his story

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
Henry served six years in World War II.

News

BBQ and Guns Rally held at Cameo Shooting and Education Complex

Updated: 2 hours ago
Buck said that they picked the shooting range as the location because they are standing up for our second amendment rights. He also said that there is no better smell than the smell of gunpowder and barbecue.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

Latest News

News

Injured man arrives at hospital

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paulina Aguilar
A man with a gunshot wound arrives at St. Mary's Hospital in the early morning on Saturday

News

Shooting leaves armed suspect dead

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paulina Aguilar
A male was reported carrying a gun on neighbors property wasn't compliant with police and was ultimately shot

News

Pine Gulch Fire officially the largest fire in Colorado history

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
The Pine Gulch Fire has officially moved ahead of the Hayman Fire from 2002 and is now the largest fire in Colorado history.

News

Grizzly Creek Fire 71% contained

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
The Grizzly Creek Fire is now 71% contained, with additional crews arriving to help the northwest corner of the fire

News

CMU students create an event to celebrate sobriety

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:06 PM MDT
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
Students gathered at CMU on Friday afternoon to celebrate sobriety.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:20 PM MDT
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.