Sales are up for some local businesses despite the pandemic

Pollux, Downtown Grand Junction
Pollux, Downtown Grand Junction(kkco/kjct)
By Stacy Rasmussen
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 4:54 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The pandemic has affected many businesses drastically, but some local stores say that they are busier now than they were before COVID-19 hit.

Pollux in Downtown Grand Junction has actually seen an increase in business over the past few months.

They have had to make some adjustments like quarantining their clothes for 24-48 hours, requiring masks to be worn in the store, and there is a glass divider between the customers and the cashier. Despite all of these changes they still have a lot of customers.

In fact, they started creating masks which is currently their top selling item. They sold over 1,000 masks in a month.

“I honestly think business has been doing a lot better. I just think people realize small businesses are what keeps downtown going,” says Tricia Ramsey, Pollux employee.

Pollux isn’t the only shop that is doing well. Multiple local stores in Grand Junction also said that they have seen an increase in sales over the past few months.

