GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - At about 10:00 am on Saturday, a vehicle was pulled out of a canal at 25 Rd. GJPD and Colorado State Patrol have confirmed the vehicle was stolen. Details of owner, and how it ended up in the canal have not been released.

