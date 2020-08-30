Advertisement

Virtual pet adoption event

Humane Society hosts a virtual adoption event.
Humane Society hosts a virtual adoption event.(kkco/kjct)
By Stacy Rasmussen
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 4:36 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Roice-Hurst Humane Society hosted a virtual adoption event on Sunday.

They have done 10 of these events over the course of the past few months, and are going to continue to do them for a while.

This event is an easy way to allow people to meet animals and adopt them through zoom while staying socially distant. They started this event because of COVID-19, and it has been very successful.

”This virtual adoption is really a great way for people to get a great idea about personalities and temperaments of the animals, and then from there they can proceed to a commitment to actually meet and adopt that pet,” says Sandy Higgins, Multimedia Storyteller for the Roice-Hurst Humane Society.

If you want to join the next virtual adoption event, go to the Roice-Hurst Humane Society website and register.

