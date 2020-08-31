Grizzly Creek Fire 82% contained, no fire growth in past four days

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO)- For the fourth day in a row, the Grizzly Creek Fire has seen no growth in acreage (32,464 acres), and containment of the fire has now reached 82%.

Some smoke was evident on Wednesday with the fire showing a slight pulse in the French Creek drainage according to the Alaska Incident Management Team commanding the fire. They say the smoke was from pockets of isolated, unburned patches of conifers burning within the fire perimeter, which is expected to continue in the coming days due to a warming and drying trend in the fire area.

Drones with infrared cameras are being utilized to sniff out hotspots within the containment lines, and crews are then mopping these spots up, a tedious task according to officials.

I-70 remains open, but travelers should expect periodic delays for firefighting operations and for possible flash floods in the event of heavy rains. With much of the vegetation in the area now ash, water has no way to be absorbed, which increases the chances of flooding.

You can find up to date evacuation orders on the Garfield County website: https://www.garfield-county.com/ and the Eagle County website: http://www.ecemergency.org/

The official cause of the fire has not been determined, but the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office says it could have been from a blowout tire, or from chains dragging on the interstate.

