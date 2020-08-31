No Wait Weather
Sports
Submit Photos & Video
LIVE
Calendar
Homepage
News
State
National
International
National Politics
No Wait Weather
Closings
Cool Snaps
Current Road Conditions
SkyCam Network
Sports
High School
CMU
Scoreboard
Athlete Of The Week
Contact Us
Submit a Story Idea
Meet the Team
Contests
Calendar
LIVE
Station Jobs
COVID-19 Map
Livestream 2
Viewing Guide
Lost Paws
Stay Alive, Just Drive
Submit Photos & Video
Schedule
Boomers Everyday
Everyday Families
Double Your Dollars
11 Local Experts
Movies Under the Stars
Lottery
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
2 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Advertisement
High school tennis starts back up
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 2:41 PM MDT
|
Updated: moments ago
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -
Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.
Latest News
News
Shooting leaves armed suspect dead
Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By
Paulina Aguilar
The Mesa County Coroner has identified the man killed by law enforcement on Saturday morning as 52-year-old Kurt Phelps of Loma.
News
EB I-70 reopened between Parachute, Rifle after vehicle fire
Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By
Calvin Corey
Eastbound I-70 has reopened at mile marker 81 near the Rulison Exit between Parachute and Rifle
News
Two injured after weekend desert shooting
Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By
Calvin Corey
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office has identified an additional victim in a shooting that occurred in the desert north of Grand Junction over the weekend. The two victims are expected to recover.
News
Pine Gulch Fire officially the largest fire in Colorado history
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
Calvin Corey
The Pine Gulch Fire has officially moved ahead of the Hayman Fire from 2002 and is now the largest fire in Colorado history.
Latest News
News
Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope
Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By
Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.
News
Sales are up for some local businesses despite the pandemic
Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By
Stacy Rasmussen
Pollux in Downtown Grand Junction has sold over 1,000 masks in the past month.
News
Virtual pet adoption event
Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By
Stacy Rasmussen
The Roice-Hurst Humane Society hosts adoption event via zoom.
News
Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado
Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By
Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.
News
Vehicle found in the canal
Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 7:24 PM MDT
|
By
Paulina Aguilar
A stolen vehicle was found in the canal at 25 Rd.
News
Car accident leads to fatality
Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 7:14 PM MDT
|
By
Paulina Aguilar
One passenger dies in a car accident off the I-70 at mile marker 68