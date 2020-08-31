Sweden reports no COVID deaths for a week

(CNN) – Sweden has not reported any deaths due to COVID-19 for more than a week.

Data from the nation’s public health agency show the last death was recorded on Aug. 23.

Sweden has imposed lighter restrictions when compared to other European nations.

'Protect yourself and others from spread of infection' is the core message that the Public Health Agency of Sweden (Folkhälsomyndigheten) wants to deliver to the Swedish population. It does so in a continuously growing number of languages: https://t.co/pLTFtQgI6Q. pic.twitter.com/kISNjP1cQp — Sweden.se (@swedense) March 31, 2020

The country has registered fewer COVID deaths than Spain, the United Kingdom or Italy.

However, Sweden has a much lower population density than those coronavirus hot spots.

When compared to closer neighbors, such as Denmark and Finland, Sweden’s death toll is higher.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, about 5,800 people have died from coronavirus in the country.

