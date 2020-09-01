Colorado Mesa University engineering students sample wastewater for COVID-19

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Colorado Mesa University engineering students and faculty are working together to test wastewater for COVID-19.

The sampling sites will monitor various buildings on C.M.U.’s campus that have consistent traffic of the same people, for example, a dormitory.

The device that they’re working with was given to them by their close partner, the University of Colorado Boulder.

“I was able to work with these students to actually figure out, okay, here’s this device that we have, we need to make some modifications so that it’s going to work in our setting and we need to do this very quickly,” says Michelle Mellenthin, assistant engineering professor.

The group believes this will act as an affordable way of testing, “there are tiers of more economical and less economical testing strategies, and one of the most economical testing strategies is to test as many people as you can at one time,” says Kari Scholtes, engineering professor, University of Colorado Boulder and C.M.U. partnership program.

The engineers will apply for grants and partner with School District 51 for similar testing.

