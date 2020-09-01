Fires cause concerns with water quality

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

With such a busy summer for fires in Western Colorado, a local water company is anticipating debris flows and other issues impacting water in the Colorado River.

Large burn scars from wildfires leave behind a trail of destruction, but according to the Clifton Water District, those areas could be a problem. Specifically with the Grizzly Creek Fire near Glenwood Springs.

“There’s the potential for quite a bit of runoff, because the water doesn’t soak into the ground like normal. A tendency to bring to bring a lot of mud and dirt and debris, in addition to the fire debris,” said Clifton Water District manager, Dale Tooker.

That could cause water pulled from the river to have a smokey smell or taste.

Clifton Water District pulls and cleans water out of the Colorado River, and while the machines can make the water pure and safe, dale says it puts a strain on the whole operation when storms cause water runoff from the burned land.

“We’re not afraid of the mud and dirt because we deal with that year round, its just the extra bit that happens when you get a little smokey flavor,” Tooker said.

Clifton Water has seen this situation before, specifically with the Pine Ridge Fire in 2012, and because of that the facility has been upgraded.

“We’ve spent about 15 or 16 million dollars on upgrading our sand filtration units, to what we call microfiltration and ultrafiltration membranes,” Tooker said.

But the new tech at Clifton Water hasn’t been put to the test ye; the upgraded facility hasn’t experienced a huge fire event that could impact the river until this year, and the question is can all the machinery keep up?

“If it’s a huge runoff…like, they’re talking mudslides that could close I-70…there are just things we don’t know because we haven’t experienced them yet. There’s not a lot of experience with treating that type of water if it comes down massively,” Tooker said.

