Overdose killed man found dead in Montrose neighborhood

An autopsy report has revealed grim new details after two men were found dead in a Montrose subdivision in July.

The Montrose Daily Press reports one of the men, 73 year old Thomas Courser, had been sealed in a barrel at a home on Sara E. Lane for two weeks, before his son called police on July 1st. Acid was also found in the barrel. The Montrose County Coroner’s office says Courser had lethal amounts of a blood pressure medication called Verapamil in his body at the time. Although the overdose caused his death, the manner of death is still “undetermined,” because it’s not clear if he knowingly took the drug himself, or if someone else gave it to him. A medical expert from Community Hospital describes the drug.

“It can also slow down the heart rate so slow that it can’t pump blood appropriately, so calcium channel blockers are extremely dangerous and can be potentially deadly in an overdose situation,” said Chief Medical Officer with Community Hospital, Dr. Thomas Tobin.

34 year old Andrew Courser was also found dead at the house on Sara E. Lane. Multiple agencies including the Colorado Bureau of Investigation responded back in July.

