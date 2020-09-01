Evacuations lifted from Pine Gulch Fire

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Residents that had to evacuate and that were under pre-evacuation orders were able to rejoice Tuesday night as officials lifted all evacuation orders caused by the Pine Gulch Fire.

The fire is continuing to wind down, and even harsh winds in the afternoons have not pushed the fire over any previously constructed fire lines. Over the last three to four days, there has been no additional fire perimeter growth. Containment of the fire remains at 81%.

Last week, the fire became the largest in Colorado history, growing to 139,007 acres. The previous largest fire was the Hayman Fire which burned in 2002 in the Pike National Forest.

658 total personnel are currently assigned to the fire, and over the weekend the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team transferred command to the Southern Area Red Team.

The primary tasks of firefighters has turned from fire suppression to fire rehabilitation. (Pine Gulch Fire)

The fire has now been burning for over a month after sparking from lightning on July 31.

Officials say that the focus of the fire has switched from fire suppression to suppression repair; crews will be working to minimize the damage to soil, water, and other resources.

Senator Cory Gardner as well as Governor Jared Polis have both stopped in Grand Junction to visit the Incident Command Post of the Pine Gulch Fire. Governor Polis activated the Colorado National Guard to help aid firefighters in their efforts. The governor’s office said a BlackHawk helicopter crew is on standby in Gypsum to aid in search and rescue operations if the need arises.

Cory Gardner being briefed on the Pine Gulch Fire. (Twitter)

Road closures caused by the fire include:

Roan Creek Road (204) at North Dry Fork Road (200)

V 2/10 Road southwest of De Beque

Coal Canyon Road just past the Cameo Shooting Range

21 Road north of the BLM boundary

16 Road at V 8/10 Road

Q 5/10 Road is closed at 18 Road

After announcing closures to all areas north of the base of the Bookcliff’s on August 19, the Bureau of Land Management reduced the size of the closure. The newly updated closure area is shown in the map below.

The BLM says that the closure is to ensure public and firefighter safety during suppression and rehabilitation efforts. (BLM Colorado)

Autoplay Caption

The ten largest wildfires in Colorado history according to the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center are:

Pine Gulch Fire, 2020, Bookcliffs area (139,007 acres)

Hayman Fire, 2002, Pike National Forest (137,760 acres)

Spring Creek Fire, 2018, Sangre de Cristo Mountains (108,045 acres)

High Park Fire, 2012, Roosevelt National Forest (87,284 acres)

Missionary Ridge Fire, 2002, Durango area (70,485 acres)

West Fork Fire, 2013, Wolf Creek area (58,570 acres)

416 Fire, 2018, Durango area (54,129 acres)

Papoose Fire, 2013, Creede area, (49,628 acres)

Bridger Fire, 2008, Pinon Canyon Maneuver Site (46,612 acres)

Last Chance Fire, 2012, Washington County (45,000 acres)

We’ll continue to update this article.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.