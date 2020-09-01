Students make letters for the firefighters battling the Pine Gulch Fire

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Monument Ridge Elementary School sent over 200 cards to the firefighters who are battling the Pine Gulch fire.

Every grade level participated and they hand made cards and wrote notes to tell the firefighters how much they appreciate their hard work.

Lydia Sanders, a fourth grader, said, “I put a firefighter truck on it, it was kind of just to show them that I care.” She even explained that she believes that their cards are helping them fight the fire.

A parent said that she was going to send some letters to the fire station and thought the school should do it as well. Instantly, the school wanted to be a part of it.

It really meant a lot to the firefighters, and they even posted some of the notes on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.