Advertisement

Vacancy opens on Garfield Re-2 School Board

A new spot on the Garfield Re-2 School District Board is now open as the District B representative Kirk Wilson has taken a new position as the Chief of Polie in Carbondale.
A new spot on the Garfield Re-2 School District Board is now open as the District B representative Kirk Wilson has taken a new position as the Chief of Polie in Carbondale.(Associated Press)
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:24 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A new spot on the Garfield Re-2 School District Board is now open as the District B representative Kirk Wilson has taken a new position as the Chief of Police in Carbondale.

Wilson was elected in November of 2019 and says he is very disappointed that he will be unable to serve out the remaining term.

“This is one of the finest teams I have worked with and we have gone through and accomplished a lot during our time together. The responsibilities of my new position require me to step down,” said Wilson.

The District is seeking community-minded residents to fill his position.

District B is generally the north-eastern portion of the City of Rifle north of Morrow and Firethorn Drives, east of Whiteriver Avenue ane extending easterly, north of Highway 6 & 24 and west of North 1st Street (aka Silt Mesa Road) and generally includes the neighborhoods of Arabian Heights, Deerfield Park, North Pastures, Promontory, Rifle Creek Estates.

Letters of interest in the position should be sent to the Garfield Re-2 School District by September 14.

Attn: Anne Guettler, Director District B vacancy, 839 Whiteriver Ave., Rifle, CO 81650.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pine Gulch Fire officially the largest fire in Colorado history

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Corey
The Pine Gulch Fire has officially moved ahead of the Hayman Fire from 2002 and is now the largest fire in Colorado history.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

Overdose killed man found dead in Montrose neighborhood

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By (Jason Burger)
An autopsy report has revealed grim new details after two men were found dead in a Montrose subdivision in July.

News

Fires cause concerns with water quality

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By (Jason Burger)
With such a busy summer for fires in Western Colorado, a local water company is anticipating debris flows and other issues impacting water in the Colorado River.

Latest News

News

Pine Gulch Fire Rehabilitation

Updated: 13 hours ago
The team is 18% done with their repair work.

News

Students make letters for the firefighters battling the Pine Gulch Fire

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
Over 200 thank you notes were made and sent to the firefighters battling the Pine Gulch fire.

News

Governor Polis drafts plan to allow indoor visits in residential care facilities

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
After many months without visitations Colorado Governor Polis drafted a plan to allow indoor visits to residential care facilities.

News

Colorado Mesa University engineering students sample wastewater for COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
Colorado Mesa University engineering students and faculty are working together to test wastewater for COVID-19.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.