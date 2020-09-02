Advertisement

COVID-19 testing expanded in Mesa County, no appointment needed

Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:33 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An appointment will no longer be needed for drive-up COVID-19 testing at the Mesa County Fairgrounds.

Starting Tuesday, testing has been expanded and will run Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The testing is open to everyone, regardless of symptoms. Officials say they sample more than 70 people each day and they believe the expanded hours will help them do more testing. So far, more than 21,000 Mesa County residents have been tested for COVID-19.

”We’ve gotten to a point where our system has done really really well, and we just want to make sure that we’re not having any barriers for anyone who needs testing. So, if making an appointment is a barrier, we wanted to make sure that we took that out. So people can come when it works for them,” says Public Health Clinic Manager Allison Sanchez.

A pre-registration link is still available on the Mesa County Public Health website and it can help to make the testing process go faster, but again it is not required.

