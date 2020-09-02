D51 discusses reassigning teachers to online classes and different schools

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

It was already an unorthodox school year for District 51, but now a new problem: an unprecedented demand for online teachers.

“When you do these moves, you’re changing classes, and you’re moving kids around as well,” said Mesa Valley Education Association President, Rick Peterson.

With 2700 students enrolled in online classes D51 says they need to find an additional 28 to 30 teachers to help handle all those students.

“What’s happening here is people are teaching different groups of kids, and they may be teaching different specialties, different courses,” Peterson said.

At the school board meeting, board members said it would cost about 1.4 million dollars to simply hire more teachers to meet that need; money the district doesn’t have. So the next option is to make teachers move to other schools or teach online.

“Initial discussions will happen this week and we’ll probably have the moves made very shortly after that,” Peterson said.

But Peterson concedes it’s something that has to happen.

“A number of teachers that are completely overloaded right now with their online classes…those students aren’t being served as well as they could be,” Peterson said.

D51 said the ratios are skewed for middle and high school online students. Just at the middle school level, there are only 13 teachers working online classes for about 750 students.

“The enrollment sizes are larger, but with the online, you can manage larger numbers because the students are doing most of the work, you are just a resource for them,” said School Board Member and Teacher, Paul Pitton. “Truthfully, there may only be a few teachers going from one building to another.”

D51 said they will first ask for volunteers to move to other schools or teach online, but it’s still not clear yet what will happen if a teacher is asked to make a move, and they refuse.

“You have a contract with the District, and the district has a need and you can fill that need, you owe them at least a solid look at it before you turn them down,” Peterson said.

The district also said only about half the schools will be impacted by all this, but we haven’t been told which ones.

