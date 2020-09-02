Four Colorado wildfires have cost up to $77 million to fight

DENVER (AP) - A federal fire agency based in Boise, Idaho reported that four wildfires in Colorado have so far cost up to $77 million to fight. The National Interagency Fire Center announced that more than 206,000 acres have burned as of Monday and are still burning. An incident management situation report released by the agency on Monday shows that the fire near Grand Junction has cost $28 million, the fire near Glenwood Springs has cost $25.5 million, the fire near Fort Collins has cost $16.1 million and the fire in Grand County has cost $7.5 million. The cost includes aircraft, equipment and emergency personnel, but not the restoration work.

