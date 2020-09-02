Advertisement

Free Meals for Kids program extends through December

Kids across the U.S. will continue to receive free meals through the end of December
By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:03 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

Kids across the U.S. will continue to receive free meals through the end of December.

The United States Department of Agriculture announced the extension of the Free Meals for Kids program on Monday.

Kids of all economic backgrounds will receive free meals without having to use their school ID’s in School District 51.

The program does exclude some charter schools. It will take effect on Wednesday, September 2. The meals will include both breakfast and lunch.

“We believe there’s a lot of households that don’t want to apply for free and reduced benefits because of that stigma and potentially those students could be going without meals each day and so we’re excited because this basically opens it up to where any student can come in and receive that meal to get them through the school day,” says Dan Sharp, director of food and nutrition services, School District 51.

The District 51 has recently added a compostable box for students to take their meals away from the cafeteria to maintain social distancing.

