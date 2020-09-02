Advertisement

Grand Valley Task Force addresses systemic bias

Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:46 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

A new task force in Grand Junction aims to address systemic bias around the Grand Valley.

Grand Junction City Council woman Anna Stout says the group was formed after lots of citizen requests to look at biases in local systems and institutions. It’s a citizen-led initiative, made up of community members and representatives from local agencies and departments. Two big areas the task force will focus on are education and law enforcement, and the ultimate goal is to make sure all people have equal opportunities. We’re told representatives from District 51, Grand Junction Police, and the Mesa County Sheriff’s office are part of the group too.

“By having the institutional leaders and the voices of the community together at the table identifying the problems, and then drafting strategies for finding solutions, we think there will be a much higher likelihood of success,” said Grand Junction City Councilwoman, Anna Stout.

The group posts meeting dates and info on their Grand Valley Task Force Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

