Advertisement

Miss. Flag Commission chooses design for November vote

Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 11:40 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Flag Commission made its choice for a new state flag.

The flag commission voted 8-1 to choose the New Magnolia flag over the Great River flag.

The commission also approved a change to rename the flag to the “In God We Trust” flag.

In November, voters will ultimately decide to either accept or reject the flag commission’s choice.

The flag displays a large Magnolia, Mississippi’s state flower.

Ackerman, Mississippi, native and resident Rocky Vaughan is a graphic designer who first started dreaming up a new flag design seven years ago.

“I didn’t want to overthink this thing. I didn’t want to overthink it all,” Vaughn said. I didn’t want to do homework. I didn’t want to spend nights in the library. I didn’t want to do anything. I don’t need help or research to symbolize the Magnolia State. It’s already there, right?”

The Great River Flag comes in second place from the poll.

The designer of this flag says he pulled his inspiration from the Mississippi Territorial Seal that was made in 1798. He says the red vertical lines represent the three nations that occupied the Mississippi Territory: Spain, France, and Great Britain.

The Mississippi River is also featured along the top of the shield-like design.

Copyright 2020 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Germany says Soviet-era nerve agent used on Russia’s Navalny

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Associated Press
Navalny, a politician and corruption investigator who is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics, fell ill on a flight back to Moscow from Siberia.

National Politics

Federal budget deficit to hit record $3.3 trillion due to COVID-19 costs, recession

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The federal budget deficit will hit a record $3.3 trillion due to COVID-19 costs and the recession.

National Politics

Fox, C-SPAN, NBC moderators for upcoming Trump-Biden debates

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Representatives from Fox News, C-SPAN and NBC will moderate the upcoming debates between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

National

75th anniversary of end of WWII is mostly virtual amid virus

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Wednesday is the anniversary of the formal Sept. 2, 1945, surrender of Japan to the United States, when documents were signed officially ending years of bloody fighting in a ceremony aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay.

National

Tropical Storm Nana headed for Belize

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Heavy rains were expected in Belize, as well as in northern Honduras and throughout Guatemala.

Latest News

National

Macy’s posts $431 million loss as sales drop 36%

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Online sales were up 53%, and the company said it attracted 4 million new online customers. But sales sunk 61% inside its stores, which reopened in June after being temporarily closed due to the pandemic.

National

Mississippi's New Magnolia flag designers

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
Ackerman, Mississippi, native and resident Rocky Vaughan is a graphic designer who first started dreaming up a new flag design seven years ago.

News

COVID-19 testing expanded in Mesa County, no appointment needed

Updated: 55 minutes ago
An appointment will no longer be needed for drive-up COVID-19 testing at the Mesa County Fairgrounds.

National Politics

Drilling, mines, other projects hastened by Trump order

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 60 projects targeted for expedited environmental reviews were detailed in an attachment to a July 15 letter from Assistant Interior Secretary Katherine MacGregor to White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow.

National Politics

Kenosha burned business owner declines to meet with Trump for photo-op

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
A Kenosha business owner declined a photo-op with President Trump. The president met with the previous business owner instead.