New Chamber of Commerce in Montrose

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

You may remember the Montrose Chamber of Commerce stopping its operations back in April of 2019. But now, a new chamber is in the works.

Organizers are calling it the Greater Montrose Area Chamber of Commerce, and Its being spearheaded by the CEO of “Our Town Matters,” It’s made up of 12 local business leaders, but there is potential to add more. The original Montrose chamber dissolved in May of last year, because of staffing and financial reasons. Organizers say this new chamber will act as an advocate for Montrose businesses in the midst of covid-19.

“Not only advocate and boost business, but create a comradery amongst business owners. We all see and hear things every single day, and if there was just a collective voice that was aggregating every day what they are hearing and what they know, gosh, do you know how much more powerful we could be?” said Tonya Maddox, CEO of Our Town Matters.

We’re told the new chamber should be up and running by the first week of October.

