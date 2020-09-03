Advertisement

New Chamber of Commerce in Montrose

You may remember the Montrose Chamber of Commerce stopping its operations back in April of 2019. But now, a new chamber is in the works.
You may remember the Montrose Chamber of Commerce stopping its operations back in April of 2019. But now, a new chamber is in the works.(Jason Burger)
By (Jason Burger)
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:37 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

You may remember the Montrose Chamber of Commerce stopping its operations back in April of 2019.  But now, a new chamber is in the works.

Organizers are calling it the Greater Montrose Area Chamber of Commerce, and Its being spearheaded by the CEO of “Our Town Matters,” It’s made up of 12 local business leaders, but there is potential to add more.  The original Montrose chamber dissolved in May of last year, because of staffing and financial reasons. Organizers say this new chamber will act as an advocate for Montrose businesses in the midst of covid-19.

“Not only advocate and boost business, but create a comradery amongst business owners. We all see and hear things every single day, and if there was just a collective voice that was aggregating every day what they are hearing and what they know, gosh, do you know how much more powerful we could be?” said Tonya Maddox, CEO of Our Town Matters.

We’re told the new chamber should be up and running by the first week of October.

Copyright 2020 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Covid: Caprock Academy High School students learning at home

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By (Jason Burger)
Just one positive case of COVID-19 was enough to keep all Caprock Academy high school students at home this week.

News

Attempted armed auto theft in Fruita

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
Fruita Police Department says multiple people sent in surveillance footage of the incident.

News

Pine Gulch Fire team begins restoration efforts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
Firefighters say they use various efforts to control the fire like bulldozing the area to create roads for equipment and to act as a fire barrier.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

Latest News

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Energize Colorado Gap Fund

Updated: 6 hours ago
Small businesses seeking help during the pandemic have a new source.

Sports

First official CMU football practice of 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dave Ackert
The first official CMU football practice of 2020 was held Tuesday afternoon.

News

First CMU Football Practice of 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dave Ackert
The first official CMU Football Practice of 2020

News

COVID-19 testing expanded in Mesa County, no appointment needed

Updated: 9 hours ago
An appointment will no longer be needed for drive-up COVID-19 testing at the Mesa County Fairgrounds.

News

KKCO- Expanded Testing

Updated: 10 hours ago
Live to VOD recordings of KKCO's newscasts