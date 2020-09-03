Advertisement

Olathe staff cohort member tests positive for COVID-19

The Montrose County School District sent out a release saying that a staff cohort at the Olathe Middle High School is quarantining after a member of the cohort has tested positive for COVID-19.
By Calvin Corey
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:03 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Montrose County School District (MCSD) sent out a press release Thursday afternoon saying that a staff cohort at the Olathe Middle High School is now quarantining after a member of the cohort tested positive for COVID-19.

The release reads: “We are actively working with Montrose County Public Health (MCPH) at this time to trace contacts and have determined that the extent of the exposure is within the single Staff Cohort.”

All of those that have been affected have already been contacted by MCPH and MCSD.

The district says the they “are glad to report that no student cohort will need to quarantine at this time,” and that they are assigning in-person staff coverage for the cohort members in quarantine. In-person schooling will continue at all of their campuses at this time.

