Highline Lake Prepares for Labor Day Weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -This weekend is Labor Day weekend and Highline Lake is preparing for very large crowds.

We are currently still in phase two of fire restrictions which basically means that you can’t have any fires that you cannot manually shut off. Despite the restrictions, park officials still believe that they will see large crowds due to the warmer weather and the holiday weekend.

“The last holiday weekend of the year, and pushing upper 90s, we are expecting a pretty busy weekend. we will probably be at boat capacity both days,” said Allan Martinez, Park Manager.

The park has made a few adjustments because of the fire restrictions. All of the grills are blocked off and they will not be selling firewood in order to enforce and encourage the public to abide by the phase two fire restrictions.

Martinez also suggested that people arrive early if they want to take their boats out because they are anticipating reaching boat capacity very quickly this weekend.

