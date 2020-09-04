Lawsuit filed against Bandimere Speedway in Jefferson County

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) - Jefferson County health authorities have filed a lawsuit seeking to compel Bandimere Speedway to comply with coronavirus-related public health orders. It filed the suit Thursday after several thousand people attended a rally at the race track to protest those orders on Tuesday. The suit seeks an injunction to require the Morrison track to comply with an earlier court order that it obtain prior county approval of large events. Conditions include limiting individual crowd sizes to 175 people and other social distancing and mask-wearing measures. County authorities contend Tuesday’s “Stop the COVID Chaos” rally violated those conditions.

