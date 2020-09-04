Advertisement

Minibus crash starts grass fire on I-70

Around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Colorado State Patrol along with the Palisade Fire Department responded to a report of a crash involving a minibus conversion around Mile Marker 43 on I-70.
By Calvin Corey
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:02 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO)- Around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Colorado State Patrol along with the Palisade Fire Department responded to a report of a crash involving a minibus conversion around Mile Marker 43 on I-70.

CSP says that the bus was traveling westbound and failed to negotiate the curb and crashed into the median which started a small grass fire.

We’re told the driver does have minor injuries.

The fire department was able to extinguish the flames before they became uncontrollable. Traffic was stopped in the eastbound lane for about an hour and restricted westbound to one lane during that time.

Traffic got backed up in the early hours of Friday due to the crash.
