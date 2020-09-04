Montrose man arrested after high-speed chase in stolen vehicle

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Thursday morning 25-year-old Jorge Robledo-Aispuro of Montrose was taken into custody following a high-speed chase through Delta and Mesa Counties.

The chase started after Delta County Sheriff Deputies spotted a blue Ford F-150 on Highway 50 near the Delta/Mesa County line that had been reported stolen earlier that day in Mesa County. Deputies clocked the truck going 98 mph, over 30 mph over the posted speed limit of 65 mph. Aispuro refused to yield to deputies when they activated their emergency lights and sirens and the chase continued on eastbound Highway 50 towards Delta.

Aispuro then turned off Highway 50 south onto Escalante Road at a high rate of speed, where he then lost control and crashed into a bard wire fence. He then jumped out and fled on foot towards the nearby canyon. Deputies were able to catch up with him and took him into custody without incident.

Upon being taken into custody, Mesa County notified Delta County that Aispuro had stolen two vehicles and a trailer in Mesa County earlier in the morning before fleeing in the stolen pickup truck.

The stolen pickup was recovered by Mesa County and Aispuro has been booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility.

