Senator Bennet speaks on water sheds during Grizzly Creek fire tour

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -A police escort led a caravan down the closed off section of the highway to the Grizzly Creek exit where officials from across the country gathered.

First the senator wanted to thank all the first-responders and everyone who came together to battle this blaze.

“The firefighting teams around here and the response… has been nothing short of inspirational. I know we are going to get through this. This part of I70 is critical not just to Colorado but to the whole country.” said Senator Bennet.

The importance of this fire was showcased by the turnout of personnel from a local to a national level.

Senator Bennet continued, “We are going to fight to make sure that we get this not just repaired but built back better than it was and we get the resources that we need for Glenwood water supply.”

The water supply could be heavily affected in the near future, depending on the weather.

“If we get the wrong kind of rain here in the Canyon we can expect massive debris and ash flows in the river. “ said Andy Mueller, the General Manager at the Colorado River District.

And that’s not good for anyone downstream of the Colorado River, including the Grand Valley.

Andy Mueller continued, “There are communities in Grand Junction that also rely on direct flow of water out of the Colorado River, much like Rifle.”

The lack of vegetation in the Canyon left from the fire could cause an extreme amount of pollution to enter the river which makes it extremely difficult for officials to maintain purifying systems.

On the other hand, currently locals in the canyon are very proud of how action was taken despite being removed from their homes for over 12 days..

“It was so gratifying being able to come home and not be picking through rubble…. We still keep an eye on the sky and hold our breaths a little but we’re grateful the fire’s contained and that nobody’s been hurt.” said Greg Jeung, a local No Name resident.

This theme seemed to resonate through everyone as teamwork seemed to play a huge part in the overall success in containing the fire.

Senator Bennet added, “When you see the kind of collaboration that’s seen here I think you can really see what’ possible.”

“I’ve never seen collaboration like this before. People coming together from the federal level to the state to local. It’s really great.” said Andy Mueller.

